Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)

This is a contrast between Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 10.24 N/A -1.92 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.59 N/A -3.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and VIVUS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.68 beta means Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 32.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. VIVUS Inc.’s 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor VIVUS Inc. are 4 and 3.5 respectively. VIVUS Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and VIVUS Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.9% and 18.8% respectively. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -42.55% -62.5% -62.46% -69.36% -70.3% -34.25% VIVUS Inc. -2.21% 11.48% -23.31% 9.04% -26.13% 78.48%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -34.25% weaker performance while VIVUS Inc. has 78.48% stronger performance.

Summary

VIVUS Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.