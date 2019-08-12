Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

This is a contrast between Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 8.78 N/A -1.33 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.33 N/A -3.03 0.00

Demonstrates Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Risk & Volatility

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.61 beta. Vaxart Inc. has a 0.52 beta and it is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Vaxart Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Vaxart Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares. 51.2% are Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Vaxart Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. has weaker performance than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Vaxart Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.