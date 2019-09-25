Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 20.92 N/A -1.33 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Unity Biotechnology Inc. is 13.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.7. Unity Biotechnology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 8.3% are Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. has weaker performance than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.