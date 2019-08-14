Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 9.28 N/A -1.33 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Volatility & Risk

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.61 beta. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s 61.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.39 beta.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Tyme Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Tyme Technologies Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.