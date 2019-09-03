Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 14.74 N/A -1.33 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 47.6% respectively. About 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.