Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

As Biotechnology companies, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 10.36 N/A -1.92 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 83.39 N/A -2.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.9% and 42.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11.3% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has 10.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -42.55% -62.5% -62.46% -69.36% -70.3% -34.25% Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Selecta Biosciences Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.