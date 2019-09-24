Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 24.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.42 N/A -4.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.61 shows that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.84 beta and it is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $2, with potential upside of 151.76%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 51.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.