Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Both Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 23.97 N/A -1.33 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 7.68 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Volatility and Risk

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.61 beta. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.85 beta and it is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.1 and 14 respectively. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 79%. About 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.