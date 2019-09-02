Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Since Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 15.50 N/A -1.33 0.00 NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

Demonstrates Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and NuCana plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and NuCana plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7% NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor NuCana plc’s Current Ratio is 15 and its Quick Ratio is 15. NuCana plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and NuCana plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00

NuCana plc on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 120.26% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.7% of NuCana plc are owned by institutional investors. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 51.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 15.36% of NuCana plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than NuCana plc.

Summary

NuCana plc beats on 6 of the 7 factors Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.