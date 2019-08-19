Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 8.95 N/A -1.33 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. which has a 19.7 Current Ratio and a 19.7 Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.