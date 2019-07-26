Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Both Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 10.36 N/A -1.92 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.27 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.68 and it happens to be 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.66 beta which is 66.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and has 4.9 Quick Ratio. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $10.4, while its potential upside is 288.06%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.9% and 44.8% respectively. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -42.55% -62.5% -62.46% -69.36% -70.3% -34.25% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.