Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 11.63M -1.33 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 42 0.00 80.45M -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1,846,911,227.57% 0% -158.7% FibroGen Inc. 190,144,173.95% -18.4% -10.6%

Volatility and Risk

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. FibroGen Inc. on the other hand, has 1.84 beta which makes it 84.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival FibroGen Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. FibroGen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

FibroGen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $65 average target price and a 75.77% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares. About 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.6% of FibroGen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -71.93% weaker performance while FibroGen Inc. has 2.12% stronger performance.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.