Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 15.50 N/A -1.33 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 47.51 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.61 beta indicates that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Epizyme Inc.’s 146.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.46 beta.

Liquidity

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Epizyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.5 and has 12.5 Quick Ratio. Epizyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Epizyme Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Epizyme Inc.’s consensus price target is $21.5, while its potential upside is 65.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Epizyme Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 94.5%. Insiders held 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Epizyme Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.