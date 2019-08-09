Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 10.36 N/A -1.33 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Risk & Volatility

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.61. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 173.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cellectar Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.