Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 14.63 N/A -1.33 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Atreca Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22 and 22 respectively. Atreca Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 67% respectively. 51.2% are Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.4% of Atreca Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Atreca Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Atreca Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.