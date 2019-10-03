Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) Contrasting side by side

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 11.63M -1.33 0.00 Vericel Corporation 16 0.00 36.99M -0.09 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1,813,221,078.89% 0% -158.7% Vericel Corporation 229,751,552.80% -3.4% -2.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.61 beta indicates that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Vericel Corporation’s 172.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.72 beta.

Liquidity

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Vericel Corporation which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.2 Quick Ratio. Vericel Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Vericel Corporation is $24, which is potential 77.65% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Vericel Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 89%. Insiders held roughly 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -71.93% weaker performance while Vericel Corporation has 9.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.