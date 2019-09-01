Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Comparing side by side

Both Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 14.81 N/A -1.33 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.87 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Risk and Volatility

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.34 beta which makes it 34.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $25, with potential upside of 653.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 18.2%. Insiders held 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -71.93% weaker performance while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.