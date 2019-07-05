Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Comparison side by side

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 10.37 N/A -1.92 0.00 IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and IMV Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and IMV Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and IMV Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, IMV Inc.’s potential upside is 273.75% and its average price target is $11.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.9% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 19.5% of IMV Inc. shares. About 11.3% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% are IMV Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -42.55% -62.5% -62.46% -69.36% -70.3% -34.25% IMV Inc. -7.05% 27.41% -18.2% -27.72% -17.69% -20.89%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than IMV Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors IMV Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.