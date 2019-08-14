Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Comparing side by side

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 9.28 N/A -1.33 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.61 beta indicates that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.61 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 51.2% are Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.