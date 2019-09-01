Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 15.50 N/A -1.33 0.00 Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Equillium Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. Equillium Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.7% of Equillium Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Equillium Inc. has 14.76% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Equillium Inc.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.