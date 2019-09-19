Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Comparing side by side

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 22.12 N/A -1.33 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.61 beta means Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 39.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has beta of 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 3.8 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -71.93% weaker performance while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.