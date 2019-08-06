Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) Comparison side by side

Both Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 9.67 N/A -1.33 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 31.54 N/A -2.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.5 and 4.2 respectively. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 41.5% respectively. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 51.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.