Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 24.94 N/A -1.33 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.61 beta means Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 39.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Dare Bioscience Inc. on the other hand, has 1.96 beta which makes it 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Dare Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Dare Bioscience Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 8.2% respectively. 51.2% are Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -71.93% weaker performance while Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance.

Summary

Dare Bioscience Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.