Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Comparing side by side

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 11.63M -1.33 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 10.25M -1.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1,870,677,175.49% 0% -158.7% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 247,381,377.61% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 average target price and a 71.57% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 88.1%. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 51.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.