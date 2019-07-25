Navellier & Associates Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Has Decreased by $1.80 Million; Wpx Energy (WPX) Holder Stifel Financial Lowered Its Stake by $984,204 as Share Value Rose

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) by 64.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 18,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,637 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 29,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $80.8. About 61,621 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 12.02% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 75,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,015 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 204,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 5.43 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.92 million activity. Golumbeski George sold $1.22 million worth of stock or 13,500 shares. The insider Gardiner Nathaniel S. sold $311,562.

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 95.88% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.97 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $786,634 for 505.00 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold ENTA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 16.96 million shares or 1.13% more from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Lc reported 155,970 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 57 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). 44,849 were reported by Hl Lc. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 413,327 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 21,435 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 390,476 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 30 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Inc holds 0% or 5,360 shares in its portfolio. 45,600 were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Moreover, Amalgamated Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Fmr Lc owns 240,195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Farallon Cap Management Llc stated it has 940,000 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Eqis Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 5,759 shares.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) by 5,651 shares to 42,687 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Geopark Ltd by 33,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Mngmt Lp accumulated 1.59 million shares. Oppenheimer & Incorporated invested 0.19% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Gam Holdg Ag reported 20,845 shares stake. The Montana-based First Interstate Bank has invested 0.04% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Northern Trust Corp owns 3.16M shares. Advisory Rech holds 1.45% or 5.74 million shares in its portfolio. Alyeska Invest Limited Partnership has 0.36% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Old National Retail Bank In has 25,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 10,628 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Stevens Capital LP accumulated 316,147 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 601,937 shares. Broadview Advsr reported 0.07% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0% or 25,500 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.06 per share. WPX’s profit will be $42.24M for 25.40 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 19,866 shares to 667,895 shares, valued at $38.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 14,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).