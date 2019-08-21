Navellier & Associates Upped Seaspan Corp. (SSW) Stake by $635,120; Valuation Rose; Ventas (VTR) Stake Raised by Korea Investment Corp

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Seaspan Corp. (SSW) by 96.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 79,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The hedge fund held 161,380 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 81,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Seaspan Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 308,218 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 13/04/2018 – SEASPAN FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN CORP SSW.N SAYS RYAN COURSON APPOINTED CFO; 11/05/2018 – Seaspan Accepts Delivery of Second 10000 TEU SAVER Containership in Four Ship Series; 09/04/2018 – Seaspan to Name Ryan Courson CFO; 20/04/2018 – SEASPAN COO MARK CHU TO STEP DOWN; 26/04/2018 – WATSA CITES SEASPAN INVESTMENT AS IDEAL DEBT AND WARRANT DEAL; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Sees GCI Acquisition Increasing Seaspan’s Total Contracted Future Rev to Approximately $5.6B; 14/03/2018 – FAIRFAX WILL INVEST ANOTHER $250 MILLION INTO SEASPAN – WSJ CITING; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared Internationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Z; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan to to Acquire the 89% of Greater China Intermodal Investments It Doesn’t Own

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 27,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 253,079 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15 million, up from 226,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $72.52. About 1.44 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Cap Mngmt invested in 0.09% or 22,535 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited holds 0.02% or 6,420 shares. Duncker Streett & stated it has 0.17% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Davis Selected Advisers reported 157,650 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.03% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 757,504 shares. Moreover, Argent has 0.08% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 12,349 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt reported 48,709 shares. Lifeplan Fincl owns 2,116 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Com invested in 0% or 7 shares. Regions invested 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Natixis accumulated 4,272 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,057 are held by Washington Retail Bank. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communications reported 331,930 shares stake. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.05% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 5,857 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 67,598 shares to 748,139 shares, valued at $81.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 29,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 506,003 shares, and cut its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ventas Offers High Returns And An Increasing Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas: Danger Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas Commences Tender Offer for 4.25% Senior Notes Due 2022 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Seaspan Corporation (SSW) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Seaspan Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Seaspan updates on financing move – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Seaspan Corporation: Opportunity In An Ugly Industry – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Seaspan Continues Its March Northward – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 849 shares to 10,266 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 8,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,339 shares, and cut its stake in Gravity Co. Ltd.