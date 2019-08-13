Navellier & Associates Maintains Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE); Tri Continental (TY) Stock Were Volatile While Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 31,801 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) by 15.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 5,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 42,687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 37,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entertainment for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25B market cap company. The stock increased 5.23% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $66.79. About 1.10M shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWE); 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $140 Million; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 03/05/2018 – America’s Number One School Presenter Partners With America’s Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc; 27/04/2018 – World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will put on a pay-per-view called The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on Friday, one of the biggest events in the Middle East; 27/04/2018 – Last month, the WWE signed a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – WWE® BOOSTS FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – PIX11 News: #BREAKING: WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino dead at 82; 17/04/2018 – Two More Championship Matches Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1607 Capital Prtnrs Ltd Com has 0.29% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 200,610 shares. St James Invest Limited Co stated it has 11,205 shares. Bancorp Of America De invested in 183,685 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Dubuque Commercial Bank & Company reported 1.22% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Tru Department Mb National Bank N A reported 40 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 240,417 shares. Stifel Fincl has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Johnson Counsel Inc invested in 11,395 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Illinois-based First Trust Advsr LP has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 7,946 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bancshares De reported 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Salem Investment Counselors Inc has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). 58,320 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Associate.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 3,221 shares to 27,181 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Appoints Sameer Parasnis as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tri-Continental declares $0.24 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “‘Blink of an Eye’ Races into Select Movie Theaters Nationwide September 12 Only – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tri-Continental declares $0.265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank holds 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) or 323 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 99,059 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guggenheim Lc reported 22,973 shares. Advisory Services invested in 0% or 158 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Cim Lc accumulated 0.46% or 14,553 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.01% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 145,806 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc owns 87,054 shares. Schroder Mgmt Grp stated it has 0.04% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Waratah Advsr Limited has 0.31% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 33,567 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 4.95M shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 5.10 million shares. Alps has invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.03% or 1.11M shares. Pinnacle Assoc has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bruised And Battered, But Not Broken: Wall Street Reacts To WWE’s Earnings Miss – Benzinga” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cloudera: The Truth Is Out There – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “WWE’s Stock Slammed On Big Q1 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “WWE’s Stock Breaking Out As Company Ramps For WrestleMania – Benzinga” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “WWE Will Have Its Best Year Ever, but Investors Should Be Wary – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intricon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) by 32,765 shares to 9,592 shares, valued at $241,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 24,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,322 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).