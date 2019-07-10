Navellier & Associates Has Upped Its Fortinet (FTNT) Stake; Trexquant Investment LP Has Cut Its Stake in Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) as Share Price Rose

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) by 83.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 27,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,438 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266,000, down from 32,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.51. About 115,128 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 9.03% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.80; 02/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory’s CEO: To have happier employees, do these 3 things; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Revenue EPS of $4.50; 21/03/2018 – Watch: DoorDash CEO Tony Xu and Cheesecake Factory President David Gordon talk through the complexity and logistics for DoorDash, especially in working with high-volume restaurants; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Flat to Up 1%; 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY 1Q EPS 56C; 26/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory 1Q Rev $590.7M; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of JPMCC 2017-JP5; 16/04/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Delivers Sweet Tax Day Relief with Free Delivery and a Chance to Win the Cheesecake Factory for One Year Through DoorDash

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) by 101.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 75,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 150,501 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64M, up from 74,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $80.88. About 318,422 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 170,264 shares to 279,206 shares, valued at $9.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 9,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

Analysts await The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 26.15% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CAKE’s profit will be $37.07 million for 12.96 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.26% EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $136,786 activity. On Monday, February 25 Ames Edie A bought $46,970 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) or 1,000 shares. Shares for $74,461 were bought by MINDEL LAURENCE B. CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L had bought 126 shares worth $5,853.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold CAKE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 45.13 million shares or 1.10% less from 45.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Invsts Limited invested 0% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Northern Trust reported 697,544 shares. Bb&T Corp stated it has 28,917 shares. Riggs Asset Managment reported 0.01% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,359 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 8,238 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dumont & Blake Advisors Ltd Llc has 6,870 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Contravisory Invest, Massachusetts-based fund reported 425 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation owns 661 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.03% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Secor Cap Advsrs Lp reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 15,892 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 6,391 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 75,598 shares.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 12,130 shares to 843 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pgt Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 59,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,040 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc..