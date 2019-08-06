Navellier & Associates Has Lifted Position in Camtek LTD (CAMT); Teradata Del (TDC) Shareholder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $13.37 Million as Stock Declined

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (TDC) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 310,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.01M, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.1. About 1.99 million shares traded or 64.40% up from the average. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.46; 21/04/2018 – DJ Teradata Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDC); 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q REV. $506M, EST. $496.4M; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.40 TO $1.46, EST. $1.54; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 16C; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2018 Rev $2.15B-$2.18B; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 17C TO 19C, EST. 32C; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 0c; 23/04/2018 – Teradata Accelerates its Customers’ Analytics in the Cloud; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.15 BLN TO $2.18 BLN

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) by 74.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 44,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% . The hedge fund held 104,228 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $930,000, up from 59,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Camtek Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 601,439 shares traded or 307.40% up from the average. Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has risen 16.35% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMT News: 22/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q Net $3.53M; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q Rev $27.3M; 14/03/2018 Camtek Receives Multiple Systems Order for Front-End Macro Inspection from a Major Chinese Manufacturer; 16/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Conference May 23; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q EPS 10c

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gravity Co. Ltd by 6,967 shares to 10,759 shares, valued at $693,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 8,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,339 shares, and cut its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold TDC shares while 80 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 111.77 million shares or 0.03% less from 111.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Brinker Capital holds 38,980 shares. Raymond James Assocs stated it has 0.01% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Co Bank owns 5,988 shares. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 10,147 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Invesco accumulated 858,795 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ajo LP accumulated 0.38% or 1.71M shares. Profund Advsrs reported 0.03% stake. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc holds 0.01% or 10,574 shares. M&R Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 488 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 306,261 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc invested in 611,008 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding reported 19,359 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Gp Inc stated it has 115,210 shares.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 44,900 shares to 204,918 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RECN) by 197,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Entravision Communications C (NYSE:EVC).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $347,603 activity.