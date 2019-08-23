Navellier & Associates Holding in Paycom Software (PAYC) Lowered as Shares Rose; Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Shareholder Columbia Pacific Advisors Cut Holding by $4.08 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 680,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The institutional investor held 781,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, down from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.06. About 254,811 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 11/04/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc analyzed 2,234 shares as the company's stock rose 19.50% . The hedge fund held 36,066 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 38,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $14.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $248.84. About 645,504 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Storage Affiliates Tr by 20,463 shares to 34,820 shares, valued at $993,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 33,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93 million and $43.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.