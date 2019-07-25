Navellier & Associates Has Increased Its Biospecifics Technologies (BSTC) Holding; Stifel Financial Upped Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) by $661,497 as Share Value Rose

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Biospecifics Technologies Corp (BSTC) by 235.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 11,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,755 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $982,000, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Biospecifics Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $60.6. About 26,748 shares traded. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has risen 59.21% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical BSTC News: 13/03/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS COMMENTS ON CCH TRIAL TREATING UTERINE FIBROIDS; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS REPORTS LAUNCH OF NEW INDICATION FOR XIAFLEX; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioSpecifics Technologies Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSTC); 14/03/2018 – BioSpecifics 4Q EPS 36c; 24/04/2018 – BioSpecifics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 9 Days; 09/05/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS OF $64.2 MLN, COMPARED TO $65.1 MLN AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 09/05/2018 – BioSpecifics 1Q EPS 54c; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS XIAFLEX NEW INDICATION FOR PEYRONIE’S DISEASE; 12/03/2018 – BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Announces Presentation of Interim Data from Phase 1 Study of CCH for the Treatment of Uterine F

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 933 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,727 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73 million, up from 12,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $775.64. About 476,806 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 06/03/2018 Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $325; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle said Wednesday it will shutter its offices in Denver and New York and relocate its headquarters to Newport Beach, California; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Net $59.4M; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS AGREEMENT ENTITLES CRUMPACKER TO CASH SEVERANCE TOTALING 26 WEEKS OF PAY AT HIS BASE SALARY – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Following Transition, Will Close Denver and New York City Offices; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle marketing chief leaves nearly two years after cocaine bust; 22/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE WINS DISMISSAL OF INVESTOR LAWSUIT OVER OUTBREAKS OF FOOD-BORNE ILLNESSES -NEW YORK COURT RULING; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Adding Flat-Screen Panels to Speed Burrito Production; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Operations, Business Development, Marketing, Communications, Finance

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $98.32 million activity. Hartung Jack sold 7,150 shares worth $4.34 million.

