Navellier & Associates Increased Its Progressive Corp. (PGR) Position; Shorts at Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Raised By 12.81%

Navellier & Associates Inc increased Progressive Corp. (PGR) stake by 72.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired 17,598 shares as Progressive Corp. (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Navellier & Associates Inc holds 41,707 shares with $3.33M value, up from 24,109 last quarter. Progressive Corp. now has $45.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $77.25. About 2.57 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) had an increase of 12.81% in short interest. NES’s SI was 178,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 12.81% from 158,500 shares previously. With 17,200 avg volume, 10 days are for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES)’s short sellers to cover NES’s short positions. The SI to Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc’s float is 2.23%. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.23. About 5,463 shares traded. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) has declined 65.16% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NES News: 08/05/2018 – Nuverra Environmental 1Q Rev $49.7M; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investment Adviser Buys 4.6% of Nuverra Environmental; 05/03/2018 – Nuverra Environmental 4Q Rev $46.4M; 08/05/2018 – Nuverra Environmental 1Q Loss $32.2M; 05/03/2018 – NUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $2.64; 08/05/2018 – Nuverra Environmental 1Q Loss/Shr $2.75; 05/03/2018 – Nuverra Environmental 4Q Loss $30.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nuverra Environmental Solutions In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NES); 05/03/2018 Nuverra Environmental 4Q Loss/Shr $2.64; 08/05/2018 – NUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $2.75

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85.71’s average target is 10.95% above currents $77.25 stock price. Progressive had 13 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was initiated by Janney Capital. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25. Credit Suisse maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $84 target. B. Riley & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, May 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, July 29. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 1 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. B & T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt accumulated 18,825 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.16% or 487,747 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management holds 0.17% or 336,425 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 26,306 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.89% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Architects owns 18,761 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Kistler has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 101 shares. 7,865 were accumulated by Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Incorporated. Allstate Corporation stated it has 77,120 shares. Winfield Assoc owns 0.99% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 23,780 shares. Mitchell Cap Management Communications holds 0.73% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 27,095 shares. Adage Cap Partners Grp Inc Limited invested in 707,204 shares. Cumberland Prns Limited, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,115 shares. The Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advsr has invested 0.56% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Td Asset Management holds 0.11% or 902,492 shares in its portfolio.

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased Firsttrust Nasdaq Tech. (QTEC) stake by 89,196 shares to 145,740 valued at $12.46 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Dow Jones U.S. Technol (IYW) stake by 33,522 shares and now owns 16,552 shares. Chart Industries Inc. was reduced too.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides full-cycle environmental solutions to clients focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company has market cap of $66.45 million. The firm offers environmental solutions for unconventional gas and oil exploration and production, including the delivery, collection, treatment, recycle, and disposal of restricted environmental products used in the development of unconventional oil and natural gas fields in the Bakken and Eagle Ford Shale areas, as well as the Haynesville, Marcellus, and Utica areas. It currently has negative earnings. It also serves clients seeking fresh water acquisition, temporary water transmission and storage, transportation, treatment, recycling, or disposal of complex water flows, such as flowback and produced brine water, and solids, such as drill cuttings, and management of other environmental products in connection with shale gas and oil hydraulic fracturing operations; and rents equipment to customers, including providing for delivery and pickup.

