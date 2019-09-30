Navellier & Associates Has Trimmed By $942,656 Its Wex (WEX) Holding; Shorts at GENERATION NEXT FRANCHISE BRANDS (VEND) Raised By 25.56%

GENERATION NEXT FRANCHISE BRANDS INC (OTCMKTS:VEND) had an increase of 25.56% in short interest. VEND’s SI was 11,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 25.56% from 9,000 shares previously. With 73,400 avg volume, 0 days are for GENERATION NEXT FRANCHISE BRANDS INC (OTCMKTS:VEND)’s short sellers to cover VEND’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.0082 during the last trading session, reaching $0.395. About 3,890 shares traded. Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEND) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased Wex Inc (WEX) stake by 34.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 4,532 shares as Wex Inc (WEX)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Navellier & Associates Inc holds 8,790 shares with $1.83M value, down from 13,322 last quarter. Wex Inc now has $8.71B valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $201.83. About 154,096 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc., a franchise development company, operates vending machines and micro markets in North America, the Bahamas, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $30.50 million. The firm and its franchisees operate approximately 3,000 vending machines and micro markets that provide natural, organic, and healthy food and beverage products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Fresh Healthy Vending International, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. in March 2016.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold WEX shares while 79 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 40.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc owns 0.03% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 3.89M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Finance Counselors has 0.01% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Natixis Advsr Lp stated it has 0.06% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Sg Americas Ltd invested in 22,080 shares. Eulav Asset, a New York-based fund reported 74,400 shares. Cibc Asset Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 81,891 shares. Advisory Research holds 1,639 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 1.21M shares for 3.68% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap owns 8,339 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Illinois-based First Advsrs LP has invested 0.03% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). M&T Savings Bank Corp holds 0% or 1,359 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & LP accumulated 267,314 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Among 9 analysts covering WEX (NYSE:WEX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. WEX has $26000 highest and $20400 lowest target. $232.22’s average target is 15.06% above currents $201.83 stock price. WEX had 10 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 6. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was reinitiated by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WEX in report on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) rating on Friday, June 21. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $22300 target. Citigroup maintained WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, June 5, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. Barclays Capital maintained WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating. BTIG Research maintained the shares of WEX in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating.

