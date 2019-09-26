Navellier & Associates Has Raised Its Fastenal Co. (FAST) Holding by $1.09 Million; Shareholder Stone Ridge Asset Management Raised Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co. (FAST) by 97.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 34,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 69,135 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, up from 35,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 2.01M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 245.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 18,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 25,900 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.71. About 3.27 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 04/05/2018 – AdvisorHub: Head of Large Morgan Stanley Graystone Team Takes Quick Leave; 26/05/2018 – Morgan Freeman defiant in new statement on misconduct claims; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP said to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Morgan Stanley, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MS); 04/05/2018 – ReNeuron’s Cancer-Treatment Data is Positive; Morgan Sindall Sees 2018 Ahead of Expectations; 07/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Had Ceconomy at Equalweight; 11/05/2018 – Andy Saperstein to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 16/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S CO-HEAD OF CONSUMER IBD IS SAID TO LEAVE: RTRS

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 71,800 shares to 131,164 shares, valued at $10.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 803,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,844 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

