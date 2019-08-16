Navellier & Associates Has Upped Fortinet (FTNT) Stake By $6.29 Million; Sabre (SABR) SI Increased By 19.05%

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) had an increase of 19.05% in short interest. SABR’s SI was 10.46M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 19.05% from 8.78 million shares previously. With 2.30M avg volume, 5 days are for Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)’s short sellers to cover SABR’s short positions. The SI to Sabre Corporation’s float is 3.82%. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23.61. About 1.69 million shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 01/05/2018 – Sabre’s first quarter 2018 earnings release available on its Investor Relations website; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR SIGNS GDS PACT WITH SABRE TO FUEL GROWTH STRATEGY; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Capex $290M-$310M; 06/03/2018 – AEROMEXICO RENEWS PARTNERSHIP WITH SABRE TO DRIVE DIGITAL TRANS; 30/04/2018 – Lion Air signs GDS agreement with Sabre to fuel its growth strategy; 30/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in upcoming Bank of America 2018 Global Technology Conference; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L -FY UNDERWRITING PROFIT £59.0M VS £55.9M; 24/05/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – GROUP CONTINUES TO DELIVER LEADING UNDERWRITING PERFORMANCE SUPPORTED BY POSITIVE CLAIMS EXPERIENCE IN EARLY MONTHS OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – Travelport likely to be put in play by Elliott; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1% Position in Sabre

Navellier & Associates Inc increased Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) stake by 101.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired 75,742 shares as Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)’s stock declined 12.60%. The Navellier & Associates Inc holds 150,501 shares with $12.64M value, up from 74,759 last quarter. Fortinet Inc. now has $13.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $80.73. About 576,235 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.46 billion. It operates through two divisions, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. It has a 26.87 P/E ratio. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold Sabre Corporation shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Republic Inv has 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 22,732 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 4.16% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Advisory Services Net Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 2,750 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt L P has invested 0.02% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Causeway Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.56% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). 58,160 are owned by South Dakota Council. Vulcan Value Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 0.29% or 1.50M shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.01% stake. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldgs Public Lc has invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Piedmont Invest Incorporated holds 0.02% or 23,597 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 9,409 shares. 18,935 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins New York.

Among 2 analysts covering Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sabre has $27 highest and $2500 lowest target. $26’s average target is 10.12% above currents $23.61 stock price. Sabre had 7 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Morgan Stanley.

