Navellier & Associates Holds Stake in Fortinet (FTNT); Raub Brock Capital Management LP Lifted Its Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) Holding by $626,115

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 7,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 232,495 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80M, up from 225,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 694,547 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) by 101.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 75,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The hedge fund held 150,501 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64M, up from 74,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $83.53. About 1.03 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 18,957 shares to 10,637 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEMKT:EPM) by 83,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,775 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.