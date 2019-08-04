Navellier & Associates Has Lifted Its Position in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) by $485,986; Puzo Michael J Continues to Hold Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) by 15.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 5,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 42,687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 37,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entertainment for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $69.37. About 1.04M shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million; 22/05/2018 – Buffett Comparisons May Swell for Fund Manager After Big WWE Bet; 27/04/2018 – World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will put on a pay-per-view called The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on Friday, one of the biggest events in the Middle East; 23/04/2018 – WWE® Publishes Revised Historical Trending Schedules; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – GOL to Air WWE® Weekly Highlight Shows in Spain; 27/04/2018 – WWE to hold the biggest Middle East pay-per-view as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign entertainment; 17/04/2018 – Two More Championship Matches Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 84.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 850 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76M shares traded or 23.84% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s HQ2 scouts asked Denver leaders about tackling growth issues; 03/04/2018 – DNA: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Financial Times: FT Exclusive: Amazon has assembled the biggest lobbying team of any technology company in Washington…; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-lnfrequent Access (Z-IA); 20/03/2018 – Amazon Vaults Ahead of Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value; 29/03/2018 – Munster Says Chances of Trump Taking Action Against Amazon Is ‘Extremely Low’ (Video); 07/05/2018 – BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 20/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial reported 1.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chesley Taft And Assoc Lc invested in 2.19% or 14,773 shares. 14,910 were reported by Tokio Marine Asset Management Company Ltd. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda invested in 2.91% or 3,900 shares. Whitnell & has 0.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 8,565 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life Communications. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel stated it has 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shellback Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.27% or 6,000 shares. Mcgowan Grp Inc Asset Mgmt holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 816 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Com has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 284 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4,742 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd Llc reported 1,971 shares. Moreover, Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 1.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cohen Capital Management reported 697 shares.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 8,730 shares to 40,790 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,672 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 20,592 shares. 200,000 are owned by Melvin Cap L P. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 4,848 shares. First Manhattan reported 23,101 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). 200,100 are held by Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Com owns 954,606 shares. Needham Investment Management Ltd Liability invested 0.41% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.02% or 86,700 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Co owns 111,783 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Lc holds 0.03% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Crow Point Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability accumulated 3,982 shares. 322 are held by Assetmark.