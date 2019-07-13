Navellier & Associates Has Lifted Qualys (QLYS) Position; Pura Vida Investments Has Upped Its Boston Scientific (BSX) Holding

Navellier & Associates Inc increased Qualys Inc. (QLYS) stake by 505.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired 23,736 shares as Qualys Inc. (QLYS)’s stock rose 5.14%. The Navellier & Associates Inc holds 28,436 shares with $2.35 million value, up from 4,700 last quarter. Qualys Inc. now has $3.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $89.46. About 324,809 shares traded or 0.30% up from the average. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has risen 14.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.04% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 12/04/2018 – lllumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY; 26/03/2018 – QUALYS NAMES NICOLAS CHAILLAN FEDERAL CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS BUYS 1MOBILITY; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND CLOUD ASSETS; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) stake by 811.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pura Vida Investments Llc acquired 186,965 shares as Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)’s stock declined 6.39%. The Pura Vida Investments Llc holds 210,000 shares with $8.06 million value, up from 23,035 last quarter. Boston Scientific Corp now has $58.76B valuation. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $42.25. About 7.30 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Sales $9.75B-$9.9B; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Agreement To Acquire NxThera; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal Includes Up to $125M Milestones Over Four Years; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of Securus Medical Group, Inc; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Transaction to Be Immaterial to EPS, Adj EPS; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE INTEGRATED INTO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PORTFOLIO; 20/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – DEPENDING ON ARRHYTHMIA TYPE, STUDY DATA SHOWED ACUTE SUCCESS RATE OF UP TO 95.7%; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Transaction Price for Remaining Stake $40 Million Cash Upfront; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – GERMAN COURT OF APPEAL TO HAVE HEARING IN MAY, JUNE THIS YEAR ABOUT CO’S PATENTS ‘254, ‘766 THAT EDWARDS WAS FOUND TO INFRINGE; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Europan Patent Office Revokes Edwards ‘550 Patent

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) stake by 8,054 shares to 44,339 valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intricon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) stake by 32,765 shares and now owns 9,592 shares. Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Qualys had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, February 13. Northland Capital maintained Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) rating on Thursday, June 20. Northland Capital has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. BTIG Research downgraded the shares of QLYS in report on Wednesday, February 13 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Monness given on Friday, March 1. Berenberg downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold QLYS shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 1,021 shares. Champlain Investment Prns holds 916,935 shares. Navellier & Associate reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). C M Bidwell Associates has invested 0.07% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Legal & General Group Pcl reported 0.02% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Fmr holds 0% or 110 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Finance stated it has 15,152 shares. Swiss Bank owns 61,000 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na invested in 0.16% or 7,416 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp invested in 20,341 shares. Capital Mgmt accumulated 523,292 shares. Alps Advisors Incorporated holds 0.01% or 11,001 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset, Colorado-based fund reported 24,630 shares. Boston Advsrs Lc owns 0.17% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 40,188 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.79 million activity. Hank Jeffrey P sold $1.06 million worth of stock. POSEY BRUCE K had sold 2,000 shares worth $187,152 on Friday, February 8. Fisher Melissa B sold $138,700 worth of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Thakar Sumedh S sold 4,304 shares worth $407,188.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.07 million activity. $190,750 worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) was sold by Pierce David A on Friday, February 1. The insider Nanavaty Maulik sold 3,038 shares worth $107,727. Fitzgerald Joseph Michael had sold 44,236 shares worth $1.77M.

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased Guardant Health Inc (Put) stake by 109,225 shares to 1,138 valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wright Med Group N V stake by 71,200 shares and now owns 140,000 shares. Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boston Scientific Corp had 7 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, June 27. Bank of America maintained Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) rating on Monday, March 18. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $45 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, June 18.