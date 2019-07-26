Navellier & Associates Has Upped Its Stake in Biospecifics Technologies (BSTC) by $685,410; Prudential Plc Has Increased Its Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Position by $1.50 Million; Valuation Rose

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 32.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 13,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,682 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22 million, up from 40,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $115.37. About 561,426 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes FD rates, loans set to get costlier too; 18/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR PAT 3.47 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 2.47 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONALLY PROVIDED INR800M TO CONTINGENCIES A/C; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 13/03/2018 – HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD HDFC.NS – APPROVED OFFERING FOR THE SALE IN HDFC AMC IPO; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC PROPOSES TO RAISE UP TO INR2.1B VIA PLACEMENT OF SHRS

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Biospecifics Technologies Corp (BSTC) by 235.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 11,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,755 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $982,000, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Biospecifics Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $59.64. About 54,280 shares traded. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has risen 59.21% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical BSTC News: 13/03/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS: CCH INTERIM PHASE 1 SHOWED SAFETY, EFFECTIVENESS; 24/04/2018 – BioSpecifics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 9 Days; 09/05/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS OF $64.2 MLN, COMPARED TO $65.1 MLN AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioSpecifics Technologies Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSTC); 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS REPORTS LAUNCH OF NEW INDICATION FOR XIAFLEX; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS XIAFLEX NEW INDICATION FOR PEYRONIE’S DISEASE; 14/03/2018 – BioSpecifics 4Q EPS 36c; 09/05/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS – CO’S CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE SLIGHTLY LOWER DUE TO THE TIMING OF ENDO’S PAYMENT OF ITS QTRLY XIAFLEX ROYALTIES; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 12/03/2018 BioSpecifics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 24,606 shares to 684,805 shares, valued at $57.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apogee Enterprises I (NASDAQ:APOG) by 22,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,400 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gravity Co. Ltd by 6,967 shares to 10,759 shares, valued at $693,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 48,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,579 shares, and cut its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEMKT:EPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold BSTC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.16 million shares or 5.48% more from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eam Investors Lc reported 0.27% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Matarin Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 69,964 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Prns has 0% invested in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) for 496 shares. Citigroup accumulated 1,464 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Bridgeway Cap Management Inc holds 0.01% or 13,130 shares in its portfolio. 15,755 are owned by Navellier And Associates. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Com owns 61,583 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 67 shares. Aperio Gp Lc has invested 0% in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Thb Asset has 87,491 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 3,957 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 162,632 shares. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 11,500 shares.

