Navellier & Associates Has Lifted Its Nice (NICE) Stake; Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Perrigo Co (NYSE:PRGO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Perrigo Co has $5500 highest and $5200 lowest target. $53.50’s average target is -0.43% below currents $53.73 stock price. Perrigo Co had 2 analyst reports since September 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Wednesday, September 25 with “Hold”. The stock of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 30. See Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) latest ratings:

30/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $52.0000 Maintain

25/09/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Old Target: $51.0000 New Target: $55.0000 Maintain

Navellier & Associates Inc increased Nice (NICE) stake by 28.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired 3,756 shares as Nice (NICE)’s stock rose 12.58%. The Navellier & Associates Inc holds 16,957 shares with $2.32 million value, up from 13,201 last quarter. Nice now has $9.41B valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $147.21. About 147,650 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 17/05/2018 – NICE BACK OFFICE SOLUTION RECEIVES FROST AND SULLIVAN MARKET LEADERSHIP EUROPE AWARD; 06/03/2018 NICE Kicks-off 2018 EMEA CX Excellence Awards Program; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFlD Il Microsecond Requirement for High Frequency Trading; 11/04/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-Invents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled `Augmented Intelligence’; 26/04/2018 – NICE Tender Offer Valued at $2.70/Share; 15/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Recognized as Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2018 American Business Awards®; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE NON-DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – NICE To Acquire Mattersight, Bolstering its Leadership in Cloud Customer Service Analytics

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased First Trust Indust./Prod.Dura (FXR) stake by 187,098 shares to 301,008 valued at $12.76 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Dow Jones U.S. Technol (IYW) stake by 33,522 shares and now owns 16,552 shares. Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NICE has $18700 highest and $125 lowest target. $150.88’s average target is 2.49% above currents $147.21 stock price. NICE had 15 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 17. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, May 17. JMP Securities maintained NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) rating on Friday, May 17. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $16400 target. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Friday, August 9 report. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral”. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 18. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24.

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trump hails “nice victory” on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling – Nasdaq” on October 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NICE Announces the New Generation of Interaction Analytics with AI-Based Anomaly Discovery and Correction – Business Wire” published on October 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “OrboGraph Joins NICE Actimize’s X-Sight Marketplace, the Industry’s First Financial Crime Management Ecosystem – Business Wire” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NETIA Drives Improved Customer Service and Operational Efficiency with NICE Nexidia Analytics – Business Wire” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 ETFs to Buy for an Escape From the Market Turmoil – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

The stock increased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.73. About 366,367 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 23/03/2018 – Perrigo CEO John Hendrickson 2017 Total Pay $8.3M; 14/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms First To File Patent Challenge For Generic Version Of Ultravate® Lotion, 0.05%; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo Sees FY EPS $2.90-EPS $3.30; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH DAIRY GROUP LACTALIS AND AUSTRALIA’S INOVA PHARMACEUTICALS ARE ALSO WEIGHING OFFERS FOR A STAKE IN ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT – BLOOMBERG; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO – FINALIZING PLANS TO LAUNCH CO’S STORE BRAND EQUIVALENT OF MUCINEX DM MAXIMUM STRENGTH FOR 2018 COUGH-COLD SEASON; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO – EXPECTS TO RECEIVE A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM U.S. FDA REGARDING ITS ANDA FOR ITS GENERIC VERSION OF PROAIR INHALATION AEROSOL; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo: Promius Pharma LLC Initiated Patent Litigation; 27/04/2018 – FTC: Perrigo to Acquire Impax Rights to Two Products It Had Partnered With Impax On; 11/04/2018 – Perrigo Launches Novel Omeprazole Orally Disintegrating Tablet to Treat Frequent Heartburn; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.0 BLN TO $5.1 BLN

More notable recent Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Selling Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Perrigo buys OTC rights to Glaxo’s Prevacid – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Perrigo® Hosts 175 West Michigan Students for Manufacturing Week Celebration – PRNewswire” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “5 Health Care Stocks Held By Gurus – GuruFocus.com” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Stock On The Radar: Anavex, A Neurology-Focused Precision Medicine Company – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.59, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold Perrigo Company plc shares while 89 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 114.64 million shares or 1.86% more from 112.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 29,009 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Service Networks stated it has 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Allstate stated it has 23,405 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.02% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Amp Cap Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 16,321 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 427,931 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invests has invested 0.01% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Tekla Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 21,718 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office has 57 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 48,202 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 16,390 shares. Brinker has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% or 7,345 shares in its portfolio.

Perrigo Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, markets, and distributes over-the-counter consumer goods and pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.31 billion. It offers OTC products in various categories, including cough, cold, allergy and sinus, analgesic, gastrointestinal, smoking cessation, infant formula and food, animal health, diagnostic products, natural health and vitamins, personal care and derma-therapeutics, lifestyle, and anti-parasite; consumer healthcare products; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements. It has a 84.08 P/E ratio. The firm also provides generic and specialty pharmaceutical prescription drugs, such as creams, ointments, lotions, gels, shampoos, foams, suppositories, sprays, liquids, suspensions, solutions, powders, controlled substances, injectables, hormones, oral solid dosage forms, and oral liquid formulations.