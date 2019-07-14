Navellier & Associates Increased Its Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Holding by $1.43 Million; Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Shareholder Fj Capital Management Lifted Its Stake

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd. (AUDC) by 275.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 110,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,421 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 40,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $497.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $16.93. About 118,317 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 98.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 48,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.63 million, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.49. About 82,168 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 9.77% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity. Lloyd John K bought $125,350 worth of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradition Cap Management Lc owns 16,930 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0.01% or 173,595 shares. Skyline Asset Mgmt Lp reported 506,500 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Glenmede Trust Na reported 9,129 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owns 0.56% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 577,752 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Citigroup invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Schroder Invest Grp stated it has 827,380 shares. Loomis Sayles LP holds 0.02% or 469,824 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Whittier Company has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 909 shares. Walthausen & Ltd Liability Com invested in 291,213 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Prospector Prtn Llc invested in 86,800 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Incorporated owns 2.10 million shares. Tiaa Cref has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rbb Bancorp by 92,126 shares to 985,874 shares, valued at $18.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 35,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold AUDC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 8.18 million shares or 5.72% less from 8.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pdts Prns Lc reported 0.02% stake. Dorsey Wright & has 0% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 926 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc holds 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) or 479,673 shares. Caxton Ltd Partnership accumulated 13,387 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sweden-based Nordea Ab has invested 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Navellier & Assoc reported 150,421 shares. 187,045 were accumulated by Sphera Funds. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). The Missouri-based Kennedy Cap Management has invested 0.04% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Menta Limited Co stated it has 74,128 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Manatuck Hill Prns Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 50,500 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0% stake. United Serv Automobile Association has 0% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 167,076 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC).