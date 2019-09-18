Navellier & Associates Has Lifted Its Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holding by $839,343 as Valuation Rose; Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Holder Saybrook Capital Has Trimmed Position as Stock Value Declined

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 53,287 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81M, up from 46,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 250,080 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 1,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 43,650 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.70M, down from 45,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $180.99. About 300,302 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $236.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc Com (NYSE:MHK) by 10,140 shares to 63,112 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $726.99 million for 16.39 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Prtnrs Lc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Burke And Herbert Bancshares And Trust invested in 2.19% or 12,493 shares. Moreover, Motco has 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 404 shares. Proffitt And Goodson has invested 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Caprock Gp accumulated 3,779 shares. Gw Henssler & Assoc Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,002 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Trustmark Bankshares Department reported 3,183 shares. Citizens And Northern Corp has invested 1.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Kempen Cap Nv holds 0.15% or 8,615 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.22% stake. Fred Alger Incorporated has 0% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 71 shares. Finemark Natl National Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Charter Com has 0.28% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 11,973 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc invested in 0.3% or 18,213 shares.