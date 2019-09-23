Navellier & Associates Has Lowered Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding by $3.00 Million as Stock Price Rose; Mastercard Cl A (MA) Holder Rockland Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Rose

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 55.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 4,548 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39 million, down from 10,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $532.2. About 146,884 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 1,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 58,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.54 million, down from 60,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $272.24. About 967,756 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 56.38 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $646.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 12,351 shares to 31,481 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.69 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

