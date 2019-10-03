Navellier & Associates Trimmed By $4.07 Million Its Arista Networks (ANET) Position; Marsico Capital Management Lowered Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) stake by 55.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 15,726 shares as Arista Networks Inc. (ANET)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Navellier & Associates Inc holds 12,799 shares with $3.32M value, down from 28,525 last quarter. Arista Networks Inc. now has $17.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $228.33. About 580,336 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.49; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET)

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 0.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 9,153 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Marsico Capital Management Llc holds 1.07 million shares with $162.04M value, down from 1.08 million last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $126.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.35% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $144.22. About 4.32 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push; 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures: Investment Expected to Occur in 1Q of Fiscal 2019; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 08/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $135; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform

Among 3 analysts covering Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Arista Networks has $350 highest and $24000 lowest target. $293.50’s average target is 28.54% above currents $228.33 stock price. Arista Networks had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 18 report.

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 18.58% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.83 per share. ANET’s profit will be $166.32M for 26.31 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.36% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 18.58% or $0.34 from last year's $1.83 per share. ANET's profit will be $166.32M for 26.31 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.36% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com has $20000 highest and $17100 lowest target. $187.54’s average target is 30.04% above currents $144.22 stock price. Salesforce.com had 18 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Tuesday, August 20 with “Outperform”. Canaccord Genuity maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, August 23. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Friday, August 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, June 5. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by SunTrust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management owns 14,331 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Jag Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.6% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Amp Cap Ltd reported 383,607 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Oakmont stated it has 202,005 shares. Cypress Grp holds 1.18% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 39,390 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Lc reported 19,990 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Financial owns 435,450 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Motco holds 0.01% or 820 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 207,626 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mgmt owns 29,842 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Us Bankshares De holds 221,988 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 16,352 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na. Clear Harbor Asset Lc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Llc reported 4,470 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40 million for 180.28 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.