Navellier & Associates Raised Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Holding; Marsico Capital Management Boosted Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Stake

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) stake by 87.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marsico Capital Management Llc acquired 69,452 shares as Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV)’s stock rose 8.92%. The Marsico Capital Management Llc holds 149,178 shares with $7.77M value, up from 79,726 last quarter. Servicemaster Global Hldgs I now has $7.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.74. About 603,626 shares traded or 4.85% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c

Navellier & Associates Inc increased Audiocodes Ltd. (AUDC) stake by 16.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired 24,970 shares as Audiocodes Ltd. (AUDC)’s stock rose 28.25%. The Navellier & Associates Inc holds 175,391 shares with $2.72M value, up from 150,421 last quarter. Audiocodes Ltd. now has $582.43 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $17.94. About 281,197 shares traded or 28.66% up from the average. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) stake by 3,113 shares to 6,702 valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Wns Holdings Ltd. (Ads) (NYSE:WNS) stake by 28,126 shares and now owns 15,231 shares. Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold AUDC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 7.96 million shares or 2.74% less from 8.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Lc holds 1.28% or 116,684 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.91% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 47,021 shares. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.02% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 31,736 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 4,015 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 39,341 shares. Next Fin Gp Inc invested 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Carroll Fincl Associate accumulated 1 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.01% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 31,979 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership owns 404,848 shares. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 50,500 shares. 19,300 were accumulated by Eagle Global Ltd Liability Company.

Among 3 analysts covering ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. ServiceMaster Global Holdings has $6500 highest and $5400 lowest target. $60’s average target is 9.61% above currents $54.74 stock price. ServiceMaster Global Holdings had 7 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) rating on Monday, August 12. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $6500 target. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of SERV in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

