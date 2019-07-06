Navellier & Associates Has Upped Its Fortinet (FTNT) Stake by $6.29 Million; Leavell Investment Management Has Increased Baidu Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) Position

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) by 101.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 75,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 150,501 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64M, up from 74,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $78.89. About 635,192 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) by 222.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,450 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116.29. About 3.03 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU TO OWN ABOUT 34% OF GLOBAL DU SHRS AFTER DIVESTMENT; 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals; 12/04/2018 – China lays out self-driving rules in global race – China Daily; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN; 19/03/2018 – Baidu Waimai Chairman Gong leaves, third high-level departure since Ele.me’s acquisition, sources say; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 5,021 shares to 3,149 shares, valued at $554,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,884 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 4,322 shares to 28,525 shares, valued at $8.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 37,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,862 shares, and cut its stake in Pgt Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI).