Navellier & Associates Cut Arista Networks (ANET) Stake; LASERTEC ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (LSRCF) Shorts Down By 0.73%

LASERTEC CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) had a decrease of 0.73% in short interest. LSRCF’s SI was 339,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.73% from 341,800 shares previously. It closed at $34.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) stake by 55.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 15,726 shares as Arista Networks Inc. (ANET)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Navellier & Associates Inc holds 12,799 shares with $3.32M value, down from 28,525 last quarter. Arista Networks Inc. now has $18.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $244.45. About 500,631 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Rev $472.5M; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. The firm provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; transparent object inspection systems and SiC wafer inspection and review systems, which have applications in electric power systems, railway equipment, office equipment, and consumer equipment; and LiB application systems. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers flat panel display photomask inspection systems; and laser microscopes, which are used for the observation and analysis of various materials and components comprising semiconductor materials, transparent films, coating materials, inorganic and organic materials, biological samples, metal parts, and plastic components.

Navellier & Associates Inc increased Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) stake by 8,541 shares to 159,042 valued at $12.22M in 2019Q2. It also upped Argo Group International Holdi (NASDAQ:AGII) stake by 14,230 shares and now owns 17,104 shares. Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) was raised too.

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 18.58% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.83 per share. ANET’s profit will be $166.32 million for 28.16 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.36% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Arista Networks has $360 highest and $225 lowest target. $293.17’s average target is 19.93% above currents $244.45 stock price. Arista Networks had 12 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 18. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”.