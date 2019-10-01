Navellier & Associates Trimmed Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Stake By $401,760; Krensavage Asset Management Cut Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake By $508,530

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) stake by 27.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 6,480 shares as Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC)’s stock rose 6.76%. The Navellier & Associates Inc holds 17,326 shares with $1.08M value, down from 23,806 last quarter. Mcgrath Rentcorp now has $1.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $69.59. About 164,024 shares traded or 80.52% up from the average. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 17.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC); 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 1.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 7,590 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Krensavage Asset Management Llc holds 551,237 shares with $37.24M value, down from 558,827 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $80.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $63.38. About 5.28 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18B for 9.21 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $88 highest and $6700 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is 21.80% above currents $63.38 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 14 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was upgraded by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea Inv Corporation reported 0.22% stake. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 6.48 million shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Trust Division holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 20,272 shares. Roosevelt Grp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 5,799 shares. 11,019 were reported by Peddock Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 23,773 shares. Omers Administration has 116,400 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Intersect Capital accumulated 4,097 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Malaga Cove Limited Liability Company has 16,290 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth Mngmt holds 0.23% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 10,523 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mngmt has 0.14% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 6,653 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 157,718 shares. Twin Capital accumulated 0.04% or 9,314 shares. Hbk Investments LP reported 51,497 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NASDAQ: GILD Investor Notice: Lawsuit by Consumers against Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Gilead Sciences vs. Pfizer – Motley Fool” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Intercept Pharmaceuticals vs. Gilead Sciences – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Gilead Sciences vs. Biogen – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Analysts await McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MGRC’s profit will be $24.74M for 17.06 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by McGrath RentCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.11% EPS growth.

Navellier & Associates Inc increased Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) stake by 6,609 shares to 53,287 valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) stake by 17,598 shares and now owns 41,707 shares. Audiocodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold MGRC shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.51 million shares or 22.52% more from 20.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bogle Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership De has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Amalgamated Bank & Trust accumulated 0.01% or 4,097 shares. Kbc Nv invested in 0.01% or 14,148 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0% or 15,675 shares. Coldstream Mgmt holds 16,293 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank owns 1 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Los Angeles Management Equity holds 4,415 shares. Oberweis Asset owns 18,500 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 183,496 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 194,775 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 15,048 shares. 1,280 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 834,063 were accumulated by Wellington Management Llp. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP owns 114,075 shares.