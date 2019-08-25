Navellier & Associates Stake In Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) Was Has Upped; Gamco Investors Et Al Has Cut Its Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Position as Valuation Rose

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 27,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.26% . The hedge fund held 131,331 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 103,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Federal Signal Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 212,944 shares traded. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 33.46% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Orders Were $330 Million; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, CO APPOINTED LAUREN B. ELTING AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises Quarter Dividend to 8c Vs. 7c; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Profit Rises 77%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP FSS.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $1.15 TO $1.22; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises Full-Yr Outlook After Reporting Strong 1Q Earnings and Record Orders, Up 54%; 20/03/2018 Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL 1Q ORDERS $329.7M; 23/04/2018 – Federal Signal to Host First Quarter Conference Call on May 8, 2018

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 25,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 905,742 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.12 million, down from 931,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $49.56. About 1.05M shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) by 19,927 shares to 15,949 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,660 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold FSS shares while 62 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 52.64 million shares or 0.98% more from 52.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Equity Research owns 99,940 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 377,776 shares. Neumeier Poma Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has 3% invested in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) for 1.38M shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.06% or 771,426 shares. Moreover, Nordea Management has 0% invested in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) for 5,100 shares. Glenmede Na owns 181 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 12,872 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank has 2,849 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc has invested 0% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 167,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bahl And Gaynor accumulated 62,697 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 61,327 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) for 770,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) or 40,840 shares. Teton Advsrs Incorporated has 1.7% invested in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) for 662,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marcato Cap LP reported 493,000 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% or 552,600 shares. Private Trust Com Na invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Dupont Management holds 116,053 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 567,291 shares. Moreover, Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 4,609 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Salem Invest Counselors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Synovus Corporation invested in 2,661 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Co holds 12,427 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 0.02% stake. Captrust Fincl Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 5,737 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Com owns 18,142 shares.

