Navellier & Associates Boosted Its Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holding by $3.97 Million as Market Valuation Rose; First Financial (THFF) Holder First Financial Trimmed Its Stake as Shares Rose

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90M, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $490.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $39.88. About 30,760 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 251.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 33,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 46,678 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 13,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $112.3. About 491,948 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is CyberArk Software Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CYBR) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Security Stocks in Focus as Zero Trust Approach Evolves – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why CyberArk (CYBR) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mimecast: Valuation Could Be Near Bottom Despite Strong Quarter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 18,957 shares to 10,637 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 48,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,579 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO).